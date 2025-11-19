Afghanistan crush India B by 71 runs in U-19 tri-series game

Bengaluru, Nov 19 (PTI) Afghanistan produced an all-round show to crush India B by a huge margin of 71 runs in the U-19 Tri-Series also involving India A, here at the COE Ground on Wednesday.

After being bowled out for 168 in 45.2 overs in which Naman Pushpak claimed 4/45 in his 10 overs, Afghanistan U-19 came back strongly to record their first win of the competition and take the top spot.

India B, who had lost to the 'A' side earlier, are languishing at the bottom of the table with two consecutive defeats.

Ishan Sood (8-0-24-2) was impressive for India B with the ball but a fine 58 (76 balls, 7x4s) from Afghanistan No. 3 Faisal Shinozada and Azizullah Maikhil's 42 took the Afghans to 168.

In reply, India B fell apart despite opening batter Yuvraj Gohil holding one end strongly with a fine knock of 60 (80 balls, 8x4s, 1x6s).

But all other India B batters were dismissed for single-digit scores as they were bundled out for a mere 97 in 29.3 overs, with Abdul Aziz claiming 6/38 in his 10 overs. Salam Khan and Wahidullah Zadran claimed two wickets apiece. PTI DDV SSC SSC