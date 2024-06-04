Afghanistan crush Uganda by 125 runs

Providence (Guyana), Jun 4 (PTI) Afghanistan outclassed minnows Uganda by a whopping 125 runs to start their T20 World Cup campaign in style.

Batting first, Afghanistan scored a healthy 183 for 5 riding on 154-run opening stand between Rahmanullah Gurbaz (76 off 45 balls) and Ibrahim Zadran (70 off 46 balls).

In reply, Uganda were bowled out for a lowly 58 in 16 overs. Left-arm pacer Fazalhaq Farooqi returned with brilliant figures of 5 for 9 in 4 overs. IPL stars Rashid Khan and Naveen-ul-Haq also got a couple of wickets apiece.

Brief Scores: Afghanistan 183/5 in 20 overs (Rahmanullah Gurbaz 76, Ibrahim Zadran 70). Uganda 58 in 16 overs (Fazahaq Farooqi 5/9, Naveen-ul-Haq 2/4, Rashid Khan 2/12). PTI KHS KHS APA APA