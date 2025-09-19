Afghanistan had great preparation for Asia Cup, says disappointed Rashid Khan

Abu Dhabi, Sep 18 (PTI) A disappointed Rashid Khan on Thursday lamented Afghanistan's exit from the Asia Cup after a six-wicket loss to Sri Lanka in their last group stage fixture here, saying they had "great preparation" for the tournament.

Afghanistan, touted to be one of the sides to beat in the eight-team tournament, missed out on a Super 4s berth from Group B as Sri Lanka and Bangladesh advanced to the next stage where they will meet India and Pakistan.

"We had a great chance to chase 150 odd in the last game. But that's the nature of T20 cricket. We had great preparation for this. We had worked hard and trained hard," Rashid told the broadcaster after the match.

"We made it to the semis of the T20 WC. We at least thought of making it to the next round here." Rashid said Afghanistan did not bowl as well as they could have after Mohammad Nabi's (60) five sixes in the final over pushed them to 169/8.

"The way we finished it was so special. To hit five sixes (in one over) was unbelievable. We bowled not as good as we should have. It was pretty hard on that track. It wasn't the typical Abu Dhabi wicket. It was possible to chase 170-180," he said.

Sri Lanka captain Charith Asalanka praised his players and said they want to be the best fielding side in the format.

"I am really pleased with the performance. Almost a perfect game for us. The pacers did the job (but) only the last over went wrong for us," he said.

"(Nuwan) Thushara is a phenomenal guy. He bowls two or three overs in the powerplay and does the role for the country. (Kusal) Perera was outstanding with the catches. We want to be the best fielding side in T20s. You need to catch everything in the shorter format," he said.

Kusal Mendis, who anchored Sri Lanka's chase with a 52-ball 74 not out, expressed confidence of a good show in Super 4s.

"I got good support (from others and) I enjoyed it. The spinners were bowling a little faster compared to the other teams. Kamindu (Mendis) batted well and he made it easier for me. We will have three good games in the Super 4s. I hope we will do well," he said.