Afghanistan opt to bat against NZ

Chennai, Feb 8 (PTI) Afghanistan skipper Rashid Khan won the toss and opted to bat against New Zealand in their T20 World Cup opener here on Sunday.

Afghanistan had defeated New Zealand during their last meeting in a World Cup game two years ago.

Teams: New Zealand: Finn Allen, Tim Seifert (w), Rachin Ravindra, Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, Daryl Mitchell, Mitchell Santner (c), James Neesham, Matt Henry, Lockie Ferguson, Jacob Duffy Afghanistan: Rahmanullah Gurbaz (w), Ibrahim Zadran, Sediqullah Atal, Darwish Rasooli, Azmatullah Omarzai, Gulbadin Naib, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan (c), Fazalhaq Farooqi, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Ziaur Rahman Sharifi. PTI ATK BS BS