Afghanistan post 188-6 against Hong Kong in Asia Cup opener

Abu Dhabi, Sep 9 (PTI) Sediqullah Atal and Azmatullah Omarzai hit fine fifties as Afghanistan posted 188 for six against Hong Kong in the Asia Cup opener at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium here on Tuesday.

Opting to bat, opener Atal (73 not out off 52 balls) and Mohammad Nabi (33) shared a 51-run stand for the third wicket before Omarzai provided the late charge with a blazing 21-ball 53.

For Hong Kong, Kinchit Shah (2/24) and Ayush Shukla (2/54) snapped two wickets and Ateeq Iqbal (1/7) and Ehsan Khan (1/28) accounted for one each.

Brief Scores: Afghanistan: 188 for six in 20 overs (Sediqullah Atal 73, Azmatullah Omarzai 53; Kinchit Shah 2/24). PTI ATK UNG