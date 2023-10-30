Advertisment
Afghanistan power past Sri Lanka by 7 wickets

NewsDrum Desk
30 Oct 2023
Afghanistan's batter Azmatullah Omarzai plays a shot during the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 match between Sri Lanka and Afghanistan, at Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune, Monday, Oct. 30, 2023.

Pune: Feisty fifties by Rahmat Shah, skipper Hashmatullah Shahidi and Azmatullh Omarzai helped Afghanistan defeat tentative Sri Lanka by seven wickets in their World Cup match here on Monday.

Rahmat (62), Shahidi (58 not out), who completed 2000 ODI runs, and Omarzai (73 not out) led the chase with aplomb as Afghanistan overhauled the target of 242 in just 45.2 overs.

Earlier, Sri Lanka produced a dull batting effort to get bundled out for 241.

They were rocked by pacer Fazalhaq Farooqi who grabbed four wickets conceding just 34 runs in his quota of 10 overs.

Brief scores: Sri Lanka: 241 all out in 49.3 overs (Pathum Nissanka 46; Fazalhaq Farooqi 4/34) Afghanistan: 242 for 3 in 45.2 overs (Rahmat Shah 62, Hashmatullah Shahidi 58 not out, Azmat Omarzai 73 not out) by 7 wickets.

