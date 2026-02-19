Afghanistan score 200/4 against Canada in T20 World Cup match

Chennai, Feb 19 (PTI) Afghanistan, powered by a fine unbeaten half-century by opener Ibrahim Zadran, scored a competitive 200 for 4 in an inconsequential T20 World Cup Group D match against Canada here on Thursday.

Sent in to bat, Zadran fired a 56-ball 95 not out, studded with seven boundaries and five sixes, and shared a 95-run stand for the third wicket with Sediqullah Atal (44 off 32 balls) to make quite an impression in their last match of the tournament.

Zadran provided a solid start for his side, combining effectively with opening partner Rahmanullah Gurbaz (30 off 20 balls) as the pair stitched together a fluent 47-run opening stand.

Brief scores: Afghanistan 200 for 4 in 20 overs (Rahmanullah Gurbaz 30, Ibrahim Zadran 95 not out, Sediqullah Atal 44; Jaskaran Singh 3/52). PTI AM AM ATK