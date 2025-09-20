Afghanistan spinners Ahmad, Rahman reprimanded for breaching ICC Code of Conduct

Dubai, Sep 20 (PTI) Afghanistan spin duo of Noor Ahmad and Mujeeb Ur Rahman have been reprimanded for breaching ICC Code of Conduct during their Asia Cup match against Sri Lanka in Abu Dhabi.

Ahmad and Rahman were found guilty of breaching Level 1 of the ICC Code of Conduct during the match on Thursday.

While Noor was found to have breached Article 2.8 which indicated “showing dissent at an Umpire’s decision during an international match”, Mujeeb has been charged with breaching Article 2.2, which relates to "abuse of cricket equipment or clothing, ground equipment or fixtures and fittings during an international match." "In addition to this, one demerit point has been added to the disciplinary records of both the players, making it a first offence for each of them in a 24-month period," the ICC said.

Off-spinner Mujeeb had broken the stumps with his towel during the course of the match. On the other hand, Noor had showed dissent in the 16th over of Sri Lanka's innings when the umpire adjudged one of his deliveries to be a wide.

Both players admitted their offences and accepted the sanctions proposed by Richie Richardson of the Emirates ICC Elite Panel of Match Referees, so there was no need for formal hearings, the world body added.

On-field umpires Asif Yaqoob and Virender Sharma, third umpire Faisal Afridi and fourth umpire Rohan Pandit levelled the charge.

The game saw Sri Lanka clinch a six-wicket win to remain unbeaten in the continental tournament. Meanwhile, it was a second-straight defeat for Afghanistan, bringing an end to their Asia Cup campaign. PTI PDS AM PDS AM AM