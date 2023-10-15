World Cup: Afghanistan stun England by 69 runs

New Delhi: Afghanistan shocked defending champions England by 69 runs in their World Cup match here on Sunday.

Sent in to bat, Afghanistan were all out for 284 but returned to dismiss England for 215 to create one of the biggest upsets in World Cup history.

Earlier, Rahmanullah Gurbaz top-scored for Afghanistan with a 57-ball 80, while his opening partner Ibrahim Zadran contributed 28 in a first-wicket partnership of 114 in 16 overs.

Ikram Alikhil then made 58 off 66 balls, while star leg-spinner Rashid Khan and Mujeeb Ur Rahman chipped in with 23 and 28 respectively as Afghanistan recovered from 190 for six to post a good total on board.

In reply, Harry Brook made a 61-ball 66 to keep England's hopes alive but they eventually couldn't counter the disciplined effort of the Afghan bowlers, led by Rashid Khan (3/37) and Mujeeb Ur Rahman (3/51).

Mohammad Nabi (2/16), Fazalhaq Farooqi (1/50) and Naveen-ul-Haq (1/44) also chipped in.

Brief scores: Afghanistan: 284 all out in 49.5 overs (Rahmanullah Gurbaz 80, Ikram Alikhil 58; Adil Rashid 3/42).

England: 215 all out in 40.3 overs (Harry Brook 66; Mujeeb Ur Rahman 3/51, Rashid Khan 3/37).