Champions Trophy: Afghanistan chose to bat first against England

Lahore: Afghanistan skipper Hashmatullah Shahidi opted to bat first against England in a must-win Champions Trophy match for both teams here on Wednesday.

England have made just one change, bringing Jamie Overton in place of injured Brydon Carse, while Afghanistan remained unchanged.

Teams

England: Philip Salt, Ben Duckett, Jamie Smith (wk), Joe Root, Harry Brook, Jos Buttler(capt), Liam Livingstone, Jofra Archer, Jamie Overton, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood.

Afghanistan: Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Ibrahim Zadran, Sediqullah Atal, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi (capt), Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Nabi, Gulbadin Naib, Rashid Khan, Noor Ahmad, Fazalhaq Farooqi.