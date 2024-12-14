Afghanistan's Gulbadin Naib fined 15 per cent of match fee for showing dissent

Dubai, Dec 14 (PTI) Afghanistan all-rounder Gulbadin Naib was on Saturday fined 15 per cent of his match fee for showing dissent at an umpire's decision during the second T20I against Zimbabwe in Harare on Friday.

Afghanistan won the contest by 50 runs to level the three-match series 1-1.

"Afghanistan's Gulbadin Naib has been fined 15 per cent of his match fee for breaching Level 1 of the ICC Code of Conduct during the second T20I against Zimbabwe in Harare on Friday," said the International Cricket Council (ICC) in a statement.

"Naib has been penalised for violating Article 2.8 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which pertains to "showing dissent at an umpire's decision during an international match." The incident occurred during the 11th over of Zimbabwe's innings when an lbw appeal against Tashinga Musekiwa was turned down off the bowling of captain Rashid Khan.

"Naib displayed dissent by bowing in a mock prayer and requesting a review, despite DRS not being available in the match," ICC added.

Apart from the fine, a demerit point has been added to the former Afghanistan skipper's disciplinary record, marking his first offence within a 24-month period.

"The cricketer admitted to the offence and accepted the sanction proposed by Match Referee Andy Pycroft. As a result, there was no need for a formal hearing." The third and final T20I will be played at the Harare Sports Club later on Saturday. PTI AM AM AT AT