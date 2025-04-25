AFI overhauls men's 4x400m relay squad for next month's World Relays, to field mixed 4x400m team too

New Delhi, Apr 25 (PTI) India has named a rejigged men's 4x400m team for the World Relays to be held in Guangzhou, China from May 10 to 11, with just one runner from the squad that failed to impress in the Paris Olympics making the cut.

Except for Santhosh Kumar Tamilarasan, the other members of the World Relays team entered by the Athletics Federation of India (AFI) are new. The new members are Dharamveer Choudhary, Rince Joseph, Tushar Kanti, Jay Kumar, Mohit Kumar, T S Manu and T K Vishal.

The same eight-member men's 4x400m relay team was on Friday named for the Asian Athletics Championships to be held in Gumi, South Korea from May 27-31.

Vishal, Jay Kumar, Manu, Dharamveer and Joseph had finished 1-5 in that order in the men's 400m final at the just concluded Federation Cup in Kochi. Tushar, Mohit and Tamilarasan ran in the semifinals but failed to reach the final.

In the 2024 Paris Olympics, the Indian 4x400m relay team of Muhammed Anas, Muhammed Ajmal, Amoj Jacob, Rajesh Ramesh, Mijo Chacko Kurian and Tamilarasan failed to get past the heat stage. Tamilarasan, however, was not part of the quartet that actually ran the race.

The (AFI officials had earlier said that the men's 4x400m relay will be revamped, which they did for the World Relays.

India has also fielded a mixed 4x400m relay team, in which Amoj Jacob has found a place. The other members of the team are Dharmveer Choudhary, T K Vishal (both male), and Sneha Kolleri, Jisna Mathew, Rupal and Subha Venkatesan.

Women's 4x100m and 4x400m relay, men's 4x100m and 4x400m relay, as well as mixed 4x100m and 4x400m relay, are being competed in the World Relays. The mixed 4x100m relay is being contested on the global stage for the first time in Guangzhou.

One team per national federation can compete in each event and a maximum of eight athletes can be entered for each event.

The top 14 teams in each of the men's and women's 4x100m and 4x400m, plus the mixed 4x400m relay, will secure their place at the World Athletics Championships to be held in Tokyo in September.

The remaining two places in each event will be awarded based on top lists during the qualification period (February 25, 2024 to August 24, 2025).

The top eight teams in each event will be awarded prize money, ranging from USD 2000 to USD 40,000. PTI PDS PDS AH AH