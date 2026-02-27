AFI to introduce SRY Gene Test in national-level competitions this year

New Delhi, Feb 27 (PTI) The Athletics Federation of India (AFI) will conduct SRY Gene Test in national-level competitions from this year onwards in a bid to ensure that only biological females compete in the women's category.

The Executive Council of the AFI in its recent meeting also approved the conduct of DNA testing of the upcoming athletes for "research and development", with the records to be kept confidential.

"The EC unanimously approved the mandatory conduct of the SRY Gene test in the national-level competition. The details will follow," the AFI said in a circular.

The EC meeting was held in Port Blair, Andaman and Nicobar Islands on February 14 and 15.

"The EC also approved to conduct DNA tests of the upcoming athletes for Research & Development, and the AFI will maintain all records confidentially in its Office," it added.

A top source told PTI that the SRY (Sex-determining Region Y) Test may be introduced during the National Inter-State Senior Championships (July 24-28) this year, after working out the logistics.

"We have to pick a reputed laboratory, fix the charges for the tests, etc. So, may take a few months to start the tests. But it should be done during the National Inter-State, or during National Open at the latest," he said.

"After that we will start the tests in other national events also from next year," he added.

The SRY gene test was introduced in India last year to all the women athletes who competed in the World Championships in Tokyo in September.

The AFI had sent a notice to all its affiliated units in this regard on August 13 last year to ensure compliance. The AFI in its communication mentioned that it was following a directive from the World Athletics.

The test is primarily used to identify the presence or absence of the SRY gene, which plays a crucial role in male sex determination during fetal development.

On July 30 last year, World Athletics had made it mandatory for all athletes wishing to compete in the female category at the World Championships to undergo a once-in-a-lifetime test for the SRY gene - a reliable proxy for determining biological sex.

WA had said that the test is to be conducted via a cheek swab or blood test, whichever is more convenient.

In another important decision, the the Executive Council of the AFI ratified the appointment of two High Performance Directors -- Michael Khmel and Karl Gunter Lange -- for junior and senior respectively.

Khmel is an experienced coach who has earlier worked in Australia, United Kingdom and the Netherlands.

Lange, an experienced distance running expert from Germany, has worked in many countries, including in Vietnam. The AFI also decided to hold an annual award function.

It was also decided to accredit various academies in the country to keep proper monitoring of the performance of the athletes and facilities they are getting at various places.

"The Executive Council approved four academies, subject to their application, namely Reliance Foundation, JSW, Anju Bobby Sports Foundation and PT Usha School of Athletics." In order to popularise athletics in the country, the AFI also decided that a 2 km run in every district will be organised on August 30, the day legendary long jumper Anju Bobby George won the country's first World Athletics Championships medal -- a bronze -- in the 2003 edition in Paris.

Sumariwalla to contest for World Athletics President's post? ===================================== The AFI EC also had discussion about the World Athletics Council elections to be held in 2027 and Adille Sumariwalla was nominated to contest for a post which is yet to be decided.

"The (AFI Executive) Council also discussed the World Athletics Council Election in 2027, and Dr. Adille Sumariwalla was nominated as the Indian candidate for contesting elections for the post, which is to be decided in consultation with Senior AFI Officials," the AFI said.

A former AFI president, Sumariwalla is currently a vice-president and executive board member of the World Athletics. He had earlier indicated that he could be interested in standing for the World Athletics president's post.

According to top sources, since he is already serving as vice-president, he is likely to go for a higher post. The elections will be held at the WA Congress just before the 2027 World Athletics Championships in Beijing (September 11-19). A new president will be elected to succeed incumbent Sebastian Coe, who will complete three terms of four years each by then.

The campaign period for the World Athletics elections begins on March 1, 2026 with all nominations to be received by June 1, 2027.

The WA Congress will also elect four vice-presidents and 13 individual Council Members for the next term (2027-2031). PTI PDS PDS AH AH