AFI to rejig qualification system, domestic calendar from 2025 season

Chennai, Sep 11 (PTI) The Athletics Federation of India (AFI) plans to restructure the domestic competition and qualification system for major international events from the 2025 season, president Adille Sumariwalla said here on Wednesday.

While interacting with the media on the sidelines of the fourth edition of South Asian Junior Athletics Championship that got underway at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Sumariwalla said there is a plan to restructure the qualification system for international events in future so that the athletes are able to peak at the right time.

The AFI president also pointed out that the sudden decline in the performance graph of the Indian athletes at the 2024 Paris Olympic Games was a concern.

"To qualify for major international events the athletes will have to compete in a certain number of domestic competitions to earn valuable points," Sumariwalla added.

"A steady performance will be a big advantage to get a nod from the AFI selection panel." The 2025 Asian Athletics Championships and World Athletics Championships are two major events next year.

The AFI president said athletes after qualifying for the Paris Games weren't able to sustain their performance.

"There was a sudden decline in the performance of the athletes in Paris. The athletes should have clocked a personal best or advance to the final of their respective events," he added.

Sumariwalla, who is also one of the vice presidents at the World Athletics, said emphasis from next calendar year will be on regional competitions.

"The athletes will get more opportunity to compete close to their homes," the AFI president said.

"There is a plan to have at least 30 domestic competitions from next season." Due to decentralisation of the national camps, Sumariwalla said there will be no national preparatory camps to prepare for international meets.

"The athletes will train at regional centres and places of their choice," he said.

"We expect a minimum of 1000 athletes in various centres across the county." The AFI president reiterated that the national athletics federation has "no needle policy" and was working with National Anti Doping Agency (NADA) to check the menace of doping.

"The AFI is coordinating with all the stakeholders to curb use of prohibited substances by competitors to enhance their performance," he said.