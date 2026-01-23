AFI to select Indian team for Asian Cross Country during national championships

Ranchi, Jan 23 (PTI) The 60th National Cross-Country Championships to be held here on Saturday will serve as the selection trial for the continental event in Japan next month.

The Athletics Federation of India (AFI) on Friday said it will select both senior and junior (U20) athletes for Asian Cross Country Championships during the Ranchi event.

Top four runners in each of the senior (men and women) and junior (men and women) groups will be selected for the Indian team.

"The AFI will select a 16-member national team, including eight in the women’s section for the 18th Asian Cross-Country Championships to be held on February 21 in Fukuoka, Japan,” AFI president Bahadur Singh Sagoo said.

Thirty-five teams, including affiliated state units, will compete in the National Cross Country Championships on Saturday. Overall 732 athletes, including 328 female runners, have confirmed their participation in the first domestic competition of 2026 season.

The distance for the senior men and women will be 10km. The junior men will compete over a distance of 8km. The distance for U20 women’s will be 6km. The distance for U18 boys and U18 girls will be 6km and 4km respectively. For U16 boys and U16 girls, the distance will be 2km. PTI PDS PDS AH AH