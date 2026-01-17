Afridi not averse to joining politics

Karachi, Jan 17 (PTI) Pakistan's former captain Shahid Afridi has said he is not averse to joining politics in the future after he moved his residence from his hometown Karachi to capital Islamabad.

Afridi was born in the northern tribal area of Pakistan but since childhood he spent his entire life in Karachi. However, on Saturday, he confirmed he had moved to Islamabad.

Asked if this was because he was now thinking of joining politics, he made it clear that for he would not be joining politics for now.

"I want to see Pakistan prosper and I think that is only possible if a government and other important institutions are allowed to complete their constitutional terms," he told the Jang Newspaper.

"Pakistan and Pakistan cricket has given me everything, fame, wealth and I would definitely like to do something for my country," he said.

In the past Afridi has always negated queries about whether he would join politics.

He would not be the first Pakistani cricketer to join a political party as not only did the great Imran Khan formed his own party but also went on to become the prime minister of Pakistan.

Imran's new ball partner, Sarfaraz Nawaz, also joined Pakistan Peoples party and was minister of sports for a while.

Afridi said he had been offered government positions in the pasts but he didn't accept them because he didn't want to just hold a portfolio but wanted to leave an impact on the country's scenario.