After breakout IPL, Shashank Singh to rely on playing more reverse sweeps

New Delhi, Jan 26 (PTI) Punjab Kings batter Shashank Singh is busy taking his game to the next level following a breakout season in the IPL.

To counter the "familiarity factor" ahead the upcoming season, he plans to employ the reverse sweep more often on the slower wickets and play less "stupid shots" to win more games for his team.

Though Punjab Kings endured another underwhelming season, 33-year-old came out of wilderness and smashed 354 runs at a strike rate of 164.65 as a designated finisher for the side, leaving his good friend and now India captain Suryakumar Yadav hugely impressed.

Shashank can also be called a later bloomer, who moved to Chattisgarh from a highly competitive Mumbai cricket environment at the age of 27 to play first-class cricket.

In Mumbai, he played alongside Suyakumar, Shadul Thakur and Shreyas Iyer, with whom he is set to have an on-field reunion at Punjab Kings. Shashank and Prabhsimran Singh were the only two players retained by the franchise ahead of the mega auction.

In an interview with PTI on the sidelines of the team's camp in Chandigarh, Shashank spoke at length about his preparation of what will be only his third season in the IPL, having made his debut in 2022 before going unsold the following season.

"I am meeting the coaches and the players after last year's IPL (during camp). We really have a good team to be honest. And personally, if you ask me, I'm planning how to do well on the Chandigarh wicket especially because last year we didn't do well in our home games.

"So obviously a very good time for me to prepare in Chandigarh because most of my life I've played in Bombay. So very good time for me to play in Chandigarh and prepare on the black soil wicket," said Shashank.

With the opposition now more aware of his game, how does he plan to stay one step ahead? "I have been working on few technical aspects both on the batting and bowling front. I am yet to meet him but I'm in touch with Ricky sir (new head coach Ricky Ponting).

"On the batting front, I have been working on bettering my pull and hook. I've started reverse sweeping because I feel that sometimes on slow wickets where it's difficult to hit the ball towards long on, long off, towards deep wicket; it's better to just reverse sweep it or sweep it.

"So the last two camps, I've worked a lot, I've played what maybe 1000 balls, reverse sweeping to spinners. I have played the reverse sweep in the past but I just want to be more confident going into the season," said Shashank who attributes the sharp growth in his game to clarity of thought.

Though T20 is a high-risk game, he also intends to play less "stupid" shots this season.

"It's a high risk game, but at some point, you have to take your chances for certain bowlers. If you talk about that Mumbai Indians match last, I don't think that taking the chance against Jasprit Bumrah was sensible. He was their best bowler, in fact he is the best in the world, I could have targeted other bowlers.

"Yes, a finisher's role is a bit more difficult, I would say it is a thankless job at times. But at times you have to show your smartness and be more sensible," said Shashank who is working on his bowling in the nets.

Another good IPL season as a finisher can put him on national selectors' radar but Shashank is not thinking on those lines.

"My job is to win games for the team. If the team requires me to bat at run-a-ball, I'll do that. If the team requires me to bat with a strike rate of 200, I will look to do that too." He remembers the golden advice given by the greatest finisher in white ball cricket -- Mahendra Singh Dhoni.

"Once I had a conversation with Mahi Bhai (MS Dhoni) about this finisher's thing. So he told me that if you're winning three games for your team out of 10, you are in the world's five or 10 best players. That gave me really confidence that it's important to accept that every match is not possible practically for me to win.

"So, I just try to collect those good points, which I did. Just try to minus those stupid point or points which were not sensible," said Shashank.

Excited to work with one time roommate Shreyas, Ricky sir =========================================== Shashank played a lot of cricket with Shreyas growing up in Mumbai and Ponting is one of the cricketers he has always admired.

"I have known Shreyas for almost a decade. We used to go to DY Patil together, sometimes in his car sometimes in mine. We have played for Mumbai together and some corporate cricket as well.

"What stands out in Shreyas is that he has not not changed one bit since then. We met at the camp recently. He made sure everyone was comfortable. When you talk to him about cricket, he is very positive and confident.

"And Ricky sir, I mean he is the best in the business. I have prepared a list of questions for him. I would love to hear what he expects from me and also share my thoughts.

"Obviously I would be asking him about the pull shot from the front foot as barring him and Rohit Sharma, all batters play the pull from the backfoot." PTI BS KHS