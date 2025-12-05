After Commonwealth Games, Ahmedabad will host Olympics in 2036 : Amit Shah

Ahmedabad, Dec 5 (PTI) Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday expressed confidence that Ahmedabad city will bag the hosting rights for the 2036 Olympic Games.

Recently, Ahmedabad was officially awarded the hosting rights for the 2030 Commonwealth Games.

"You recently won the bid for the Commonwealth Games. But, people of Ahmedabad, be prepared, because the city is also going to welcome the Olympics in 2036," said Shah while addressing a gathering at the closing ceremony of the Sansad Khel Mahotsav (MP Sports Festival) here.

Shah, on three-day Gujarat visit from Friday, said before hosting the Olympics in 2036, the city will host nearly a dozen national and international-level sports competitions, including the Commonwealth Games in 2030.

The ceremony was held at the newly-built Veer Savarkar Sports Complex in Naranpura area of Ahmedabad, which falls under Shah's Gandhinagar Lok Sabha constituency.

The BJP leader informed the audience that the complex was built at a cost of Rs 800 crore, and similar mega sports arenas are under construction, including the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Sports Enclave in Motera area of the city.

The Union minister appealed Gujarat's sportspersons to ensure that Gujarat becomes the highest medal-winning state in the country when the Olympics will be held in 2036.

"I am confident that when the Olympics will be held here, India will be among the top five countries in the medal tally," said Shah.

Indian sportspersons are now winning medals in international events because Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government has increased the budget for sports from Rs 800 crore in 2014 to Rs 4,000 crore in 2025, he said.

Later in the day, Shah inaugurated the Ahmedabad Shopping Festival organised by the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation at Sindhu Bhavan Road. PTI PJT PD KRK