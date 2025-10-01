After defying medical advice and spending few hours at a Delhi hospital, Poland's Roza wins gold

New Delhi, Oct 1 (PTI) Poland's Paralympic champion club thrower Roza Kozakowska was still lying at a Delhi hospital bed on Tuesday morning but within hours returned to action to win a gold medal in the World Para Athletics Championships here, thanks to prompt response from the medical staff here.

The 36-year-old Kozakowska’s life has been a story of resilience. She endured chemotherapy as a child for a genetic blood disorder, battled Lyme disease that left her quadriplegic, and survived a troubled childhood.

Yet, she has an iron will. From excelling in long jump at the 2019 World Championships to capturing gold and silver at the Tokyo Paralympics, she became one of Poland’s most inspiring athletes.

But her F32 gold medal in New Delhi's World Para Athletics Championships will perhaps be remembered as the most dramatic.

According to Brigadier Dr. Bibhu Nayak, Head of Medical Services for the Championships, an SOS call came at 4 am on Tuesday from the Polish team’s doctor.

Kozakowska had collapsed in her room, suffering from severe dehydration, vomiting, and heat stroke.

“When our doctors reached her, she was in a critical state lying unconscious, unable to respond,” Dr. Nayak said in a release from the Paralympic Committee of India (PCI), the championships organisers.

She was immediately rushed to Safdarjung Hospital, where doctors administered fluids and antibiotics.

Describing those tense hours, Roza recalled, “At 10 in the morning, I was still on a hospital bed, my energy was zero. I thought the competition was impossible.” But by noon, she insisted on being discharged, telling her team “I came here to compete, not just to be present.” Defying medical advice, she returned to the stadium with the help of her national medical team. Still visibly weak, she stepped into the throwing circle that evening.

Summoning every ounce of inner strength, Kozakowska launched the club to 29.30m, just shy of world record 29.36m, but enough to set a new championship record and claim gold for Poland.

The Director of Sports Development and Performance of the Paralympic Committee of India, Manish Rana spoke about the availability of comprehensive medical services with adequately trained staff for all possible medical recovery needs of the athletes.

“To cater for our climatic conditions, we have already prepared a special heat treatment room. And like any big sports event, it should be capable of catering for the medical centre. Catering to all the eventualities”, said Rana.

Kozakowska expressed her gratitude to the doctors.

"I owe this medal to the doctors of the Athlete Medical Centre specially Dr. Irfan at the JLN Stadium, to my team, and to the belief that I must never give up."