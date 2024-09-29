After IBSF World 6-Red title, Kamal Chawla sets sights on next World Games

Bhopal, Sep 29 (PTI) Top Indian cueist Kamal Chawla is quite chuffed about competing in next year's World Games in China, having recently won the IBSF World Men's 6-Red Snooker Championship.

The Indian veteran clinched his maiden IBSF World 6-Red title with a commanding 6-2 victory over Pakistan's Asjad Iqbal in Mongolia on Wednesday.

Chawla is India's number two in 9-ball pool and has 15 international medals from 52 championships.

"After winning the 6-Red Championship, I have gained entry to the World Snooker Championship and subsequently in the World Masters, in which I won a bronze last year," Chawla told PTI Videos.

"I have a direct entry in this as well and most importantly now, I can play in the World Games that is to be held in Chengdu, China. It is the most prestigious event, equivalent to the Olympics, and I think I am the only person from India to qualify for that. Only 16 players from across the world get to play in this tournament," he added.

The 2025 World Games in Chengdu, China will include snooker and other billiards sports, and will take place from August 7–17.

The recent triumph marked a significant turnaround for Chawla, who was the runner-up in the 2017 edition of the tournament.

The 45-year-old faced an early setback, dropping the first two frames to Iqbal (23-47, 18-47).

However, demonstrating remarkable resilience, Chawla staged a stellar comeback, winning six consecutive frames (71-0, 41-7, 64-0, 43-0, 33-20, 36-29) to seal his victory.

Speaking about his experience of competing in the East Asian country, he said, "The Mongolian (snooker) federation helped me regarding my stay.

"Since I was travelling alone I had to share the room with the team from Iraq and after they lost, I was sharing the room with Mongolian players.

"It was difficult for me, but the fun part was that players staying with me did not speak the same language, and I had to translate everything to communicate with them." Meanwhile, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav congratulated Chawla, who hails from Bhopal, for his triumph.

The CM said Chawla's victory was the result of his tireless work, determination and unwavering dedication. PTI ADU AH AH