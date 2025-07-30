After IPL exploits, Priyansh Arya eyes Ranji debut

New Delhi, Jul 30 (PTI) Having impressed one and all with his free-flowing and fearless approach in the IPL, young Delhi batter Priyansh Arya is now determined to translate his white ball form into traditional format becoming a red ball regular for Delhi in the upcoming Ranji season.

The young Delhi batter, who shot to fame through the Delhi Premier League, believes it's time to evolve beyond the shortest format.

"After DPL, I will start preparation for red-ball cricket. Last year as well, I spoke about that I want to play that form of cricket," Arya told PTI videos on the sidelines of Outer Delhi Warriors jersey launch event in New Delhi.

"I will seek advice from my coach Sanjay sir (Bhardwaj) and prepare accordingly. I hope I would be able to make my red ball debut and not just remain a white-ball specialist next season”, he added.

Much of Arya's growth can be attributed to his constant desire to improve. And for that, he continues to rely on his childhood coach Bhardwaj, who incidentally also used to be national men's team head coach Gautam Gambhir's Go-To Man during his playing days.

"I keep discussing with all the coaches what are the things that I can add to my game to better it and keep working on them." "But Sanjay Bhardwaj sir is the only one I talk to, he is the one who guides me what and where I lack, and advises me to work on the same," said the young southpaw.

Before the IPL and DPL heroics, Arya had already made a strong statement in the 2023-24 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy (SMAT), where he was Delhi’s top run-getter with 222-runs in 7 matches. He averaged 31.71 at strike rate of 166.91.

In the inaugural edition of the DPL T20 in 2024, Arya delivered a phenomenal campaign, racking up 576 runs in just eight innings.

His campaign was studded with highlights, including an unbeaten 107 against Purani Dilli and a whirlwind 120 off 50 balls against North Delhi Strikers, where he memorably hit six sixes in a single over off left-arm spinner Manan Bharadwaj.

"I am very excited to play in the Delhi Premier League again because of the crowd and also playing against familiar players. I got all the fame and recognition from this very competition… it is not easy at all. Even if you play in a park, things are not easy," said Arya.

His form carried into the 2025 IPL season, where Arya further cemented his status as a power-hitter.

He scored 475 runs in 17 matches, with two fifties and a century at a strike rate of 179.24, averaging nearly 28.

"After IPL people have started recognising me more. Whenever I go out now they ask for selfies and photos. It feels really good to be known now, it gives me a sense of pride." The IPL final loss, however, still lingers.

"Losing the IPL final still hurts, but now we have to wait for the next edition and by the time we don’t win the final, it will stay that way," he concluded. PTI KHS KHS