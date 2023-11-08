After Jyoti Chauhan, Kiran Pisda and MK Kashmina sign contracts with WFC Dinamo Zagreb

Kolkata, Nov 8 (PTI) In a landmark accomplishment for Indian football, women footballers Kiran Pisda and MK Kashmina have earned themselves professional contracts from Croatian club Dinamo Zagreb.

The pair takes the Indian tally at the club to three, with Jyoti Chauhan having already penned an extension to her contract in August this year.

"I am thrilled to join WFC Dinamo Zagreb and am committed to giving my best for the club," an excited Kiran said in a release.

"The confidence gained from my domestic performances will drive me to excel on this international platform. Though the season has already started we are sure we will adapt soon and perform well." Kiran and Kashmina got selected through the 'Women in Sports Elite Football Trials, second edition' initiative by Women in Sports, in association with the AMPL Foundation and Football Players’ Association of India.

"This is a dream come true for me. Playing in Europe has always been my aspiration, and I am eager to gain valuable experience at the highest level. I look forward to embarking on this journey with the team," Kashmina said.

The trials for the same were held in Rajarhat here at an AIFF training centre that saw 27 footballers battling for spots in Australian and European clubs.

Head coaches of Western United FC Melbourne, Adelaide United FC, Perth SC, WFC Dinamo Zagreb, and Marbella FC supervised the trials.

Besides their impressive trials, Kiran and Kashmina's contemporary performance in the domestic circuit also played a vital role in their selection by Dinamo.

Earlier, Jyoti had become the first Indian woman to score a European top-division football hat-trick, following her exploits for Dinamo in a Croatian league match against ZNK Agram. PTI AYG ATK ATK