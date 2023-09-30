After Kiran Baliyan's Asian Games feat, her mother hopes she will bring home Olympics medal

Meerut (UP), Sep 30 (PTI) Ecstatic over Kiran Baliyan's podium position in the shot put event at the Asian Games, her mother on Saturday said the success has come after a long struggle and she was hopeful that her daughter would win a medal in the Olympics as well.

Advertisment

"Her father's only aim was that his daughter should achieve success in sports and make the country famous in the whole world. Our financial condition was not good but we did not let anything stop us from fulfilling our daughter's dreams," said Bobby Baliyan.

Talking about the problems Kiran faced while preparing for the event, her mother told PTI, "Due to the absence of a female trainer, Kiran faced difficulty in doing her stretches. She could not take the help of boys in this, so I helped her with it." Besides, she made videos of her daughter while she exercised and practised to review and find any shortcomings later. "I used to visit the stadium daily with her and have learnt many intricacies of the game. I know Kiran has huge potential and she will surely bring the nation an Olympic medal," the mother said.

"Our dream is that our daughter should play in the Olympics and bring glory to the country. May her hard work bear fruit," Bobby said.

Advertisment

Kiran, originally a resident of Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar district, lives in Meerut.

The 23-year-old became the first Indian woman to win a medal in the shot put event at the Asian Games in 72 years by winning a bronze medal on the opening day of the athletics competition in Hangzhou on Friday.

Kiran opened India's account in athletics by throwing the shot put 17.36 metres in her best third attempt of the day. She became the second Indian, after Barbara Webster, to win a medal in the women's shot put event at the Asian Games.

Advertisment

Anglo-Indian Barbara from Mumbai had won the bronze medal in the first edition of the Asiad in New Delhi in 1951.

Bobby told PTI that her family watched Kiran's performance live on TV. Later, Kiran called home and shared her happiness with her family.

Kiran's father Satish Baliyan is posted in the PAC (Provincial Armed Constabulary), Ghaziabad.

Advertisment

Apart from the officials of the District Athletics Association, Regional Sports Officer Yogendra Pal Singh congratulated Kiran on her success.

Speaking to PTI, Singh said, "Kiran used to practice daily at our Kailash Prakash Sports Stadium. We are very happy and proud of her achievement. It has brought glory not only to Meerut and Uttar Pradesh, but also to India." According to Bobby, her daughter completed her Masters degree from Meerut College.

Kiran was selected for the post of inspector in Rajasthan Police's IB in June 2022 through sports quota. She has trained under the guidance of coach Robin in Meerut. PTI COR CDN MNK DIV DIV