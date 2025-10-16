After missing debut in Ranji game featuring Kohli, MBA student Doseja makes it count with double ton

New Delhi, Oct 16 (PTI) Ayush Doseja was very close to fulfilling his dreams of playing alongside his childhood idol Virat Kohli when he was selected in the Delhi squad for the Ranji Trophy game against Railways earlier this year.

But, as the 23-year-old put it succinctly, "destiny had completely other plans for me." A match before that in Rajkot, Doseja, who was brimming with confidence after aggregating 550 plus runs in the CK Nayudu (U23) season, was training with other reserves on the sidelines of the Saurashtra game when he twisted his ankle and was ruled out of the match.

Kohli played the last red ball game of his career at Kotla and Doseja, who was in line for a debut, missed the chance.

"As a child you can only dream of playing alongside Virat sir. The chance just came and went away. Yes, I was very sad for a few days but I believe in destiny.

"So, he had a bigger plan for me and today, getting a double hundred on Ranji debut has lessened that pain of missing a chance to play in Virat sir's team," the soft-spoken Doseja, who smashed 209 off 279 balls against Hyderabad, told PTI during an interaction on Thursday.

He had an able ally in Sanat Sangwan, who also hit a dogged double century -- an unbeaten 211 off 470 balls and they shared a stand of 319 runs.

"Me and Sanat have played a lot of cricket together since U-23 and U-25 days. We had a good understanding and it worked. We knew that we can score if we play positive cricket," Doseja, who came to prominence while playing for West Delhi Lions in Delhi Premier League, said.

His childhood coach Ajay Chaudhary feels that his game changed after this year's DPL.

"He first came to me with his dad when he was not even 10. I had told his dad that he can get hurt and asked him to come after two years. And since the age of 11, he has been with me.

"I used to coach in Pitampura, then at the DAV College ground, Khalsa College ground, and now at Bharatiya Vidya Bhava ground near Mandi House. Ayush has accompanied me everywhere. Last year he didn't get a game in DPL but this year he impressed one and all and attacking cricket also helped him on first-class debut," Chaudhary said about his ward.

Doseja, on his part, thanked his coach for the constant support.

"Sir actually made me play DDCA senior league cricket from the age of 14. In fact, I hit a half-century on my debut against much older bowlers and it has been a good ride since. I come from a middle class family and parents, paternal aunt, grandparents have all chipped in.

"DDCA has also helped me. I thank Rohan Jaitley sir and Ashok Sharma sir for their support since age-group cricket," Doseja said.

"Our coach Sarandeep Singh sir said that I have to build on this start and take Delhi cricket higher," he added.

While he never had a plan 'B' with focus only on cricket, that didn't stop him from doing well in academics, a rarity in Delhi cricketing circles.

"I would also study on tours. If not school books then at least GK books. I got 89 and 90% in my 10th and 12th board exams. I had completed my B.Com degree from Shraddhanand College in Delhi University.

"Right now, alongside playing for Delhi, I am also pursuing my MBA from a private university in Meerut. It is not like a plan 'B', but since I can manage cricket and studies together, why not do it." Like every youngster, even Doseja would like to see himself in the IPL and very recently, he had appeared for the trials at the Delhi Capitals.

"I had appeared in DC trials. Mumbai Indians had called me for trials on October 17 and 18 but I won't be able to make it as the Ranji Trophy game is on," Doseja said as he prepared for a call back home to have chat with his proud parents.