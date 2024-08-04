After Tokyo revival, Indian hockey team shows it's well and truly arrived in Paris

New Delhi, Aug 4 (PTI) If Tokyo 2020 was resurrection, Paris 2024 is turning out to be reaffirmation that the Indian hockey team is well and truly on its way to becoming a global giant again.

Down to 10 men for close to 40 minutes in a 60-minute game, Harmanpreet Singh's men didn't just hold off Britain 1-1 in regulation time, they outplayed the old foes 4-2 in the ensuing shootout to enter the Olympic semifinals for a second successive edition.

The win was special in more ways than one because an average hockey fan in India is not used to seeing the team show such tenacity in a high-pressure situation.

The bronze that these men pulled off in Tokyo was a first in 41 years. It was an emotional revival for a sport, whose glorious past of eight Olympic gold medals, the last of which came in 1980, had become a source of nostalgia and grief in equal measure.

The win in Paris is a reassurance that the side is on the right track.

Little wonder then that the hockey fraternity as well as the average man on the street was left in awe of mental toughness and unity that India showed on Sunday.

"Words cannot express the sort of tenacity, fighting spirit and unity these players have displayed today. Every player was backing each other after they were one player down," Ajit Pal Singh, captain of the 1975 World Cup-winning team told PTI.

"The way they defended was world-class and Sreejesh was simply at different level. In all the matches from pool stages they only got better and the nation is expecting another medal from the team.

"The performance so far in Paris is a testament to the fact that we can now beat any side in the world and it all started from Tokyo," he added.

Ajit Pal singling out Sreejesh isn't a surprise. The goalkeeper, who is lovingly called the 'Great Wall of India', has, a lot of times, been the only difference between a victory and loss. He is playing in his last international event and has displayed remarkable commitment to his job.

Former India captain Sardar Singh also praised the unity and fighting spirit of the side.

"It is very difficult to play a modern-day hockey match with 10 players and that too in a pressure situation like Olympic quarterfinals. But they today showed their class.

"The likes of Sreejesh, Manpreet (Singh) and Harmanpreet just bonded the team together and the youngsters responded too," he said.

"The way they played today, I don't think they will return empty-handed from Paris. We won't be surprised if they finish on top of the podium." Indian Olympic Association (IOA) president PT Usha, who watched from the stands in Paris, also praised the side for its tenacious performance.

"Shaking the hand that showed nerves of steel today! A well earned victory for Team India and Sreejesh, the 'Wall of Hockey' for a great game! All our best wishes and blessings to the entire team for the next match," Usha tweeted.

Former India cricket coach Ravi Shastri also took to social media to congratulate Indian hockey team and Sreejesh in particular.

"Wow. Not a game for the faint hearted. What character to defend with 10 men for that long. @16Sreejesh You beauty. You are the best in the business," he wrote on his twitter page.