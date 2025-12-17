After WC success, junior Indian hockey players eyeing senior team berth through HIL

New Delhi, Dec 17 (PTI) After achieving a podium finish at the World Cup, the Indian colts have now set their sights on a good show in the upcoming Hockey India League to break into the senior national team.

India registered a come-from-behind 4-2 win over Argentina to win the bronze medal in the just-concluded junior World Cup.

The men's HIL will begin in Chennai on January 3, while the women's league is scheduled to commence in Ranchi on December 28.

The junior players are very well aware that India's chief coach Craig Fulton will be closely monitoring their progress during the HIL.

"Ending the Junior World Cup campaign with a medal around our neck surely feels fantastic, but to do well in the Hockey India League is the next big step in making the cut for the senior team," said striker Dilraj Singh, who scored five goals in the tournament.

"We are aware, we will be watched closely and doing well in the HIL where we will be on the same platform as some of the senior players from across nations will be important." Dilraj will be playing for SG Pipers this season. His compatriot, Anmol Ekka who was awarded the player-of-the-match for his incredible goals in the bronze medal match, also emphasised on the need to put up an improved show in HIL.

"I am looking forward to my stint with the Ranchi Royals this season where I will be playing alongside Loick Luypeart and Tom Boon who are both PC experts and I am really looking forward to learning from them. I am pretty sure this experience will put me in good stead to push for a place in the senior core group," said Ekka.

Arshdeep Singh, who played an instrumental role in the Indian forwardline with some fine assists besides scoring a hat-trick in the round robin stage, will be turning up for Hyderabad Toofans.

"We have seen how this league has helped players in the past to make the senior squad. One of the biggest names in Indian hockey to have benefited from HIL is Amit Rohidas whose stint with Kalinga Lancers gave him a fresh lease of life in hockey back in 2017. There was no looking back for him ever since and somehow this story is very popular among our junior team players," he said.

The opening match of the men's HIL be played between Tamil Nadu Dragons and Hyderabad Toofans in Chennai.