Age-group wrestling nationals postponed, state bodies need more time to field teams

New Delhi, Feb 7 (PTI) The Under-15 and Under-20 National Wrestling Championship, scheduled to be held in Gwalior this month has been postponed after some state associations expressed their inability to participate in the event at such a short notice.

The ad-hoc committee in charge of affairs of the Wrestling Federation of India took the decision after taking into account the state associations' "genuine" demand.

The 2023 U20 and U15 freestyle, greco roman style and women National Wrestling Championship was scheduled to be held at the Lakshmibai National Institute of Physical Education, Gwalior from February 11 to 17.

"Representations from some state wrestling associations have been received to reschedule the U20 & U15 National Wrestling Championship. They have urged that in such short duration of time, they are unable to send the teams as trials for the same has not been conducted till date," Bhupender Singh Bajwa, chairman of ad-hoc committee, WFI said in a statement.

"Also they are facing problems in necessary arrangements like travelling, playing kit etc. Adhoc Committee for Wrestling Federation of India is of the opinion that their problems are genuine and have decided to postpone the U20 & U15 National Wrestling Championship, scheduled at Gwalior from 11th -17th February, 2024.

"Once decided, revised schedule and location, if any for organising the U20 & U15 Free Style, Greco Roman Style and Women National Wrestling Championship will be advised," he added.

The wrestling ad-hoc committee on Tuesday directed all state associations to send entries for the Under-15 and Under-20 National Championships in Gwalior, failing which a three-member panel will short-list competitors from the erring states.

A source in the Indian Olympic Association-appointed committee, however, had told PTI that they were facing issues with 2-3 state units regarding the submission of entries for the Senior Nationals held by the caretaker body in Jaipur from February 2-5.

The newly-elected WFI, headed by Sanjay Singh, has been suspended by the sports ministry for violating its own constitution and the ad-hoc body has been entrusted the task of conducting all the Nationals.

A parallel 'senior nationals' were conducted by the suspended WFI in Pune from January 29-31, which the ministry termed as "unsanctioned" and warned of legal action against Sanjay Singh.

"If no entry is received from a particular State Wrestling Association well within the given time, a three-member committee will send the entries for the participation of their concerned state," the committee said in a statement on Tuesday.

The statement added that the Nationals being organised by the ad-hoc panel are the only sanctioned tournaments and medal winners can get all the government benefits only by competing in them.