Age just a number for Kohli, Rohit as 2027 WC still possible for them: Tim Southee

Dubai, Dec 3 (PTI) Stalwarts Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma can extend their careers till the 2027 ODI World Cup if the two Indian superstars continue their age-defying batting efforts, feels New Zealand pace great Tim Southee. Kohli, retired from T20Is and Tests, has been in imperious touch, scoring back-to-back hundreds against the visiting South Africa in the ongoing three-match ODI series, while Rohit also underlined his form with a century and fifty in the last three outings.

“Kohli is arguably the best ever one-day batsman and if he's still performing then why not,” Southee, who is leading Sharjah Warriorz, told select media on the sidelines of the fourth season of the ILT20 here.

“Rohit (too) had scored 100 some days ago in Australia, so they're still performing. So, as long as they're still performing and still contributing to the side then I believe age is only a number," he added.

With both batters set to be around 39 during the 2027 World Cup in South Africa, their future remains a hot talking point.

“I guess that's their decision, if they feel like they can still do everything that's required to play at the highest level then why not,” Southee said.

“Like I said you've got Virat Kohli who's arguably the best ever one-day batsman that's played the game and if he's available for the one-day World Cup then I imagine they'll want him to play.” India in transition =========== India’s first home Test series defeat to South Africa in 25 years -- a 0-2 whitewash -- coupled with the retirements of Rohit, Kohli and Ravichandran Ashwin, has triggered a period of transition.

Southee, however, didn't read much into India's debacle.

“India have lost a lot of experience, they're probably in a bit of a rebuilding phase from where they were 12 months ago when we went there, they still had a lot of experience in the side that we played,” Southee said.

“But you take out Rohit, Ashwin, Kohli, there's a lot of experience, a lot of knowledge in those guys, so I think for them it's about the other guys growing as players… it's probably just a bit of a transition period from where they were and the experience they had to where they are now.” He feels Test cricket is still the pinnacle despite the proliferation of T20 leagues.

“When I grew up, playing Test cricket was something I aspired to be… I'd like to think for a lot of kids that Test cricket is something they want to aspire to play.” “There is so much white ball cricket... but I love Test cricket… I would like to think there are a lot of kids growing up still wanting to play red ball cricket as well," he added.

'Best of both worlds' ============== The former NZ captain will switch roles after the ILT20, returning to his former IPL franchise Kolkata Knight Riders as the bowling coach, having played for them from 2021 to 2023.

“Yeah, at the moment I've got the best of both worlds, still being able to play the game I love playing and also being involved in it in a coaching capacity as well... so really enjoying both. I'm lucky to be able to still have the option to play and coach." “Yeah, very excited... I love my time at Kolkata as a player and I am looking forward to going back there in a coaching role,” said the Kiwi paceman who has been taking up various coaching assignments over the past year, including a stint with England.

With a new coaching structure under Abhishek Nayar, KKR begin life without long-time powerhouse Andre Russell, who will now serve as a ‘power coach’ having donned the franchise's jersey from 2014 to 2025.

“Well yeah he's still there obviously in a different capacity… you lose a player like that, one of the best T20 players... But that's cricket, that's sport...it presents opportunities for other people.” Malik, the X-factor ============ Southee is eager to work with a fit-again pacer Umran Malik, who has returned from a long injury layoff to take five wickets in four Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy games.

“I don't think anyone has that raw pace. It is exciting to watch, so I am looking forward to working with him and hopefully seeing him have a good season this year.” Having once played under Dinesh Karthik at KKR, Southee now captains him at Sharjah, and he relishes the opportunity as well.

“Yeah, brilliant... He has been a leader in the cricket he has played, he is a great thinker of the game, so to have him here is only going to add value to the side." So, what makes ILT20 a unique entity? This is my second season, I really enjoyed last year. It's only in its fourth season but we've seen the progress each year. I think the number of overseas players that are on offer... I think every game should be a great game,” he signed off. PTI TAP UNG