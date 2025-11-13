Agra welcomes home hero Deepti Sharma with 10km roaring roadshow

Agra, Nov 13 (PTI) Deepti Sharma, who helped India win their maiden Women's World Cup trophy with a stellar all-round performance, on Thursday returned home to a fitting welcome that included a 10-km roaring roadshow.

Thousands of Agra residents lined the streets for the roadshow organised by the District Cricket Association to honour Deepti, who was adjudged the player of the tournament.

School children, cricket enthusiasts, dignitaries, and members of various social and sports organisations joined the event, waving flags and showering flowers along the route.

More than 150 police and traffic personnel were deployed to manage security and traffic during the celebrations. PTI SG BS BS