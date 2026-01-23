Ahead of T20 game with NZ, skipper Yadav, others go on jungle safari in Chhattisgarh

Raipur, Jan 23 (PTI) Indian T20I captain Suryakumar Yadav and some of his teammates went on a jungle safari at Barnawapara Wildlife Sanctuary in Chhattisgarh's Balodabazar-Bhatapara district ahead of their match against New Zealand here, officials said on Friday.

Yadav was accompanied by wicketkeeper Sanju Samson, batter Rinku Singh as well as spinners Varun Chakravarthy and Kuldeep Yadav during their visit to the sanctuary on Thursday, a forest department official said.

The sanctuary is located about 90 km from the state capital Raipur.

Chhattisgarh Forest Minister Kedar Kashyap shared photographs of the players' visit on Facebook on Friday.

"Indian cricketers Suryakumar Yadav, Sanju Samson, Varun Chakravarthy, Rinku Singh and Kuldeep Yadav visited the Barnawapara Wildlife Sanctuary. During their jungle safari, they experienced the natural beauty and rich biodiversity of the sanctuary and enjoyed close encounters with wildlife," Kashyap wrote on social media.

Photographs showed the Indian players travelling through the sanctuary in an open jeep and posing for pictures near the vehicle.

The T20 International between India and New Zealand will be played at Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh Stadium in Nava Raipur Atal Nagar on Friday evening. PTI TKP BNM