Ahead of The Open, Sharma finishes T-39 at Genesis

North Berwick (Scotland), Jul 15 (PTI) Indian golfer Shubhankar Sharma, warming up for the final Major of the season, finished T-39 at the Genesis Scottish Open here.

Sharma, who turns 28 on the final day of the 152nd Open on Sunday, was 8-under through 17 holes and almost inside the Top-10 when he triple bogeyed the 18th to card 5-under 65 and totalled 8-under 282 to finish T-39.

Scotsman Robert MacIntyre birdied the last to claim an emotional home victory and win his first Rolex Series title. He shot 67 and totalled 18-under for the week and was one clear of Adam Scott (67).

Indian-American Sahith Theegala carded a final round 69 and at 14-under, he was tied fourth with Aaron Rai, defending champion Rory McIlroy (68), overnight leader Ludvig Åberg, South Korea's Sungjae Im (69) and American Collin Morikawa (69).

The home favourite produced a stunning finish 12 months ago at The Renaissance Club only to see McIlroy take the title but he would not be denied again in front of his adoring fans.

It was also his second PGA Tour win as the Scottish Open is co-sanctioned with the PGA Tour. PTI COR BS BS