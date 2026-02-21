Ahlawat and Sharma make cut as Sandhu misses out in Kenya

Nairobi, Feb 21 (PTI) India's Veer Ahlawat shot a 67 while Shubhankar Sharma carded a 5-under 65 to make the halfway cut at the 2026 Magical Kenya Open golf tournament.

Ahlawat, who played the full season last year, shot 67-67 and was 6-under for two rounds to be well placed at T-28th.

Sharma had to produce a super second with six birdies against one bogey for a 5-under 65 to squeeze into the cut line at 4-under after two days. He was T-55.

Ahlawat in his second round had five birdies against two bogeys.

Yuvraj Sandhu, however, missed out on the cut with 69-71.

Frederic Lacroix shot a second-round 62 to share the halfway lead with Casey Jarvis. At 13 under par, the pair held a two-shot lead over the field as they attempted to wrestle the limelight from Kenya's Njoroge Kibugu, who delighted the home crowd by making the cut with an eagle.

Jarvis' fellow South African Hennie Du Plessis fired a stunning 61 to share third place with Spain's Angel Ayora and Portugal's Ricardo Gouveia.

After finishing his opening 65 with an eagle to build momentum, Lacroix had four birdies before the turn and the same again afterwards for a brilliant 62.

Gouveia shot a bogey-free 65 while Ayora fired seven birdies to match that score. PTI COR APA APA