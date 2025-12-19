Ahlawat cards solid final round 67 to win CIDCO Open

Navi Mumbai, Dec 19 (PTI) Veer Ahlawat brought all his experience to the fore, carding a four-under 67 on the final day to emerge as the champion at the Rs 1 crore CIDCO Open here on Friday.

The Gurugram golfer (65-65-73-67), who was at the top of the leaderboard for the first three days being the sole leader in the first two rounds and the joint leader after the third round, emerged victorious by three shots at a total of 14-under 270.

Six-foot four-inch tall Ahlawat, the 2024 PGTI Order of Merit champion, secured his second title of 2025 and sixth win overall that earned him the winning cheque worth Rs 15 lakh and propelled him from 18th to 11th position in the 2025 PGTI Ranking.

Pune’s Rohan Dhole Patil (70-69-64-70), the overnight joint leader, came up with a last round of 70 to finish runner-up at a total of 11-under 273 and thus record his best finish on the PGTI.

Rohan collected a cheque worth Rs 10 lakh that pushed him up from 42nd to 32nd in the PGTI Ranking.

Gurugram’s Manu Gandas (68-68-70-68) and Italy’s Michele Ortolani (67-66-72-69) finished tied third at 10-under 274.

Ravi Kumar of Chandigarh made the third hole-in-one of the tournament during his final round of 71. Ravi aced the 13th hole. He totalled four-under 280 to claim tied ninth place at four-under 280.

Ahlawat, who gained valuable international experience by playing on the DP World Tour in the 2025 season as a result of his PGTI Order of Merit win last year, said, “I started off well today but then made some mistakes till the 10th. I then got on a roll from the 11th onwards.

“Despite the tough stretch in the middle, I was quietly confident because I knew at the back of my mind that I had played well in such tight situations before. I knew that once I brought my ‘A’ game out, I would be hard to beat." PTI ATK KHS