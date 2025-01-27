Ahlawat closes strongly to finish T-27 at Ras Al Khaimah on DP World Tour

Ras Al Khaimah (UAE), Jan 27 (PTI) Indian golfer Veer Ahlawat sunk in three birdies in the last six holes to compile a 3-under 69 in the final round that helped him finish Tied 27th at the Ras Al Khaimah Championship, here.

The 28-year-old DLF Golf Academy golfer, had rounds of 70-69-73-69 to finish 7-under for the week and Tied-27th which should boost his confidence after missing the cut a week earlier in Dubai.

Ahlawat, who found his way into the DP World Tour by topping the PGTI Order of Merit, was relieved to have made the cut and finish in Top-30.

He birdied the Par-5 third and added birdies on the 13th, 14th and the 18th. In between he dropped his only shot of the day on the Par-4 16th hole.

Meanwhile, Alejandro del Rey stormed to a four-stroke victory as he claimed his maiden DP World Tour title.

The Spaniard posted a third successive round of 66 to finish on 22 under par, four clear of Englishman Marcus Armitage, who battled valiantly but was unable to reel in the impressive del Rey at Al Hamra Golf Club.

Del Rey went into the final round with a two-shot lead but a lightning-quick start soon took him five strokes clear at the top of the leaderboard.

Although playing partner Armitage cut the gap to three at the turn, another brilliant burst of scoring from del Rey at the beginning of the back nine sent him six shots ahead with five holes to play.

The Spaniard never looked like opening the door for closest challenger Armitage from that point onwards, closing his round with five pars in a row to enter the DP World Tour winner's circle for the first time on his 70th start.

Fellow Spaniard David Puig was then alone in third place, three shots further back after a final round 65, with Australian Jason Scrivener a shot further back in fourth.

The impressive Spanish showing continued with Ivan Cantero, who finished in a tie for fifth on 12 under par alongside Englishman Joe Dean and Swede Sebastian Söderberg. Meanwhile, Adrien Saddier enjoyed a memorable day as he made a hole-in-one at the seventh on his way to finishing in a tie for 13th.

Victory for del Rey means he jumps straight to seventh on the Race to Dubai after earning his first points of the season in Ras Al Khaimah, and moves to second on the International Swing Rankings, led by England's Tyrrell Hatton. PTI Corr AT AT