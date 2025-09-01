Ahlawat finishes 33rd in Switzerland, improves chances of retaining card

Crans Montana (Switzerland), Sep 1 (PTI) India's Veer Ahlawat finished the week with an up-and-down final round of 2-under 68 to finish Tied-33rd at the European Masters, here.

Ahlawat, who has steadily been finding his feet on the DP World Tour, had rounds of 69-64-70-68 for a 9-under total.

It was the fourth successive cut he made and in those four starts he has once been T-25 at Nexo Championship and twice in the 30s in the final standings.

Ahlawat is now 129th in the standings and a few other good finishes could see the lanky star keep his DP World Tour status.

Overall Ahlawat has made 11 cuts in 18 starts with T-13 at Austrian Alpine and T-17 in Hero Indian Open as his best results.

Shubhankar Sharma continued to struggle and again missed the cut this week. It was his 13th straight missed cut and is 201st in Race to Dubai standings.

Thriston Lawrence became a two-time winner of the tournament after recovering from a nightmarish start to post a closing 66 and secure a two-shot victory.

The South African went into the final round with a one-shot lead but made a bogey-bogey-bogey start to surrender his advantage and fall two behind.

With fellow past champions Matt Wallace and Matt Fitzpatrick now ahead of him, Lawrence had no choice but to force the issue and bravely took on the par-four sixth.

The 28-year-old was rewarded with an eagle there before firing five birdies in his next eight holes to open up a three-shot lead.

Lawrence's approach at the 15th flew towards the penalty area but he managed to save par. He safely parred his way home to finish on 22-under par and clinch his fifth DP World Tour title and a second at Crans-sur-Sierre Golf Club following his 2022 triumph.

Wallace finished in a tie for second on 20 under alongside Rasmus Hojgaard and Sami Valimaki, while Fitzpatrick was another stroke further back. PTI Corr AT AT