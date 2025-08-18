Ahlawat finishes quietly on tied 34th in Denmark

Copenhagen (Denmark), Aug 18 (PTI) Veer Ahlawat finished with a modest 1-over 72 to finish tied 34 at the Danish Golf Championship at the Fureso Golf Klub in Denmark on the DP World Tour.

Ahlawat shot three birdies and four bogeys in his final round.

After a bogey on the second hole, Ahlawat put together three birdies in four holes and looked set for a strong end to the week.

However, bogeys on the 12th, 16th and 17th prevented him from his first top 20 finish of the season.

With scores of 73-68-70-72 Ahlawat had a total score of one under par for the week.

The finish is expected to move him up from the 139th spot on the Race to Dubai rankings to the 136th spot.

The top 113 will get Category 10 card, which gets a player most of the starts for next year.

Englishman Marco Penge held his nerves to birdie the 18th and win by one stroke.

Home favourite Rasmus Hojgaard started the final round one shot ahead of the eventual winner.

A mid round collapse by Hojgaard from the seventh hole saw Penge claw his way back into the lead from a four shot deficit. Højgaard sunk in an eagle on the 18th to level the scores briefly until Penge made his birdie putt.

Penge finished the week at 16 under par (64-68-69-67) while Hojgaard finished the week with a score of 15 under par (66-64-70-69).

Penge set the course record in the first round and bagged a bonus of $10,000 from sponsor Nexo.

The title also earns Penge entry into all back nine events as a second place at the Genesis Scottish had set him up to need only a top four finish this week to top the closing swing rankings.

As the top ranked player on the closing swing rankings Penge also receives a further $200,000 in prize money. PTI Corr UNG