Ahlawat finishes T-13 in Austria

Salzburg, Jun 2 (PTI) Indian golfer Veer Ahlawat played his best round of the week, a four under 66 on the final day, to finish T-13 at the Alpine Austrian Open here.

It was his first top 15 finish of the season. The round of 66 was rather eventful with a double bogey and a closing eagle.

Another Indian golfer, Shubhankar Sharma, missed the halfway cut.

Nicolai Von Dellingshausen of Germany beat countryman Marcel Schneider to win his first DP World Tour title. Von Dellingshausen shot a third 65 in four days and totalled 19-under as Schneider (68) finished two shots behind.

Having started his round on the front nine, the day began with a birdie on the first hole but Ahlawat dropped a shot on the second before dropping a double bogey on the fourth.

After early struggles in the round Ahlawat rallied back to gain shots on the seventh and ninth hole and then proceed to make birdies on the 14th and 15th as well. He closed the round with an eagle from 32 feet on the 18th hole to move up 15 spots into T-13.

The Tied 13 finish in Austria carried Ahlawat up 20 places on the Race to Dubai standings, rising to the 130th spot. The Top-115 keep the card for the following year.