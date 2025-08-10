Ahlawat hangs on at Nexa Championships in Scotland

Aberdeenshire (Scotland), Aug 10 (PTI) Indian golfer Veer Ahlawat endured a tough third round at the Nexo Championship, carding a three-over 75 to lie Tied-31st at Trump International Golf Links here.

After rounds of 73-72 on the first two days, he is now four-over for 54 holes on a course where only a dozen players are under par.

India’s other player in the field, Shubhankar Sharma missed the cut earlier on.

Scotsman Grant Forrest will take a three-shot lead into the final round. Forrest, who entered the third round with a one-shot advantage, carded a one-under par round of 71 to move to eight-under par and three ahead of England’s Todd Clements, Norwegian Kristoffer Reitan and Dutchman Daan Huizing.

English pair Joe Dean and Andy Sullivan, and Dane Jacob Skov Olesen -- all carded a two-under par 70 to sit in a share of fifth place on three under.

Eddie Pepperell is in solo eighth at two-under par, while Finn Oliver Lindell, Englishman John Parry, Scotland's Ryan Lumsden and American Davis Bryant are a shot further back in ninth. PTI Cor ATK