Ahlawat in top-10 at halfway stage, Sharma misses cut

Crans Montana (Switzerland), Aug 30 (PTI) India's Veer Ahlawat put together one of his best rounds of the season with a 6-under 64 that gave him a chance to earn a top-10 finish at the Omega European Masters here.

Ahlawat, who had a 69 in the first round of the weather-hit DP World Tour event, faced multiple suspensions at the Crans-sur-Sierre Golf Course.

At 7-under 133 for two rounds, Ahlawat was tied 10th at the halfway stage.

However, compatriot Shubhankar Sharma missed the cut despite producing a first round of even par and a second round of 2-under 68.

Ahlawat produced a strong second round performance and shot 6-under 64 to take his 36 hole total to seven under par.

Ahlawat started his second round on the back nine and put together four birdies in five holes between the 11th and 15th holes. On the front nine he shot a birdie on the fifth followed by a bogey on the sixth and then made consecutive birdies on the seventh and eighth holes to finish the day with a round of six under par.

Sharma started his first round on the 10th hole and made a double bogey on the 17th but did well on the front nine with birdies on the third and ninth hole to gain back the dropped shots.

In the second round Sharma started on the front nine with a bogey but birdies on the fifth and seventh saw him move up to one under halfway through the round. After dropping a shot on the 15th, he was able to birdie the 16th and 18th holes to close the day at two under par.

Adrien Saddier leads the field with a total score of 13 under par. Saddier played both his first and second round back to back when play resumed on the second day. He produced 8-under 62 followed by a 5-under 65.

In the first round Saddier played bogey free and made six birdies and one eagle. In his second round Saddier shot six birdies and one bogey.

Englishman Matt Wallace with 12 under par was second.

Wallace shot a first round of 5-under 65 and a second round of 7-under 63.

First day leader Richard Mansell (64) was tied third with a score of 11 under par along with Thriston Lawrence and Jordan Smith. Lawrence and Smith carded 4-under 66.