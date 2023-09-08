Ahlawat lone Indian to make cut in Korea

Incheon (South Korea), Sep 8 (PTI) Veer Ahlawat putted superbly for 4-under 68 and rose to tied 23rd to be the only Indian to make the cut at the Shinhan Donghae Open here on Friday.

Advertisment

Ahlawat carded 2-under 70 in the first round.

The other two Indians, Ajeetesh Sandhu (72-71) and Viraj Madappa (69-74), missed the cut, which fell at 3-under.

Ahlawat had four birdies on the front nine of the Ocean Course at Club72, and another two birdies against two bogeys on the back nine.

Advertisment

Korean amateur star Wooyoung Cho, who plans to turn professional immediately after the Asian Games next month, where he hopes to win gold, showed he is clearly preparing well to achieve that lofty goal.

He took the lead after the second-round following an outstanding, bogey-free eight-under-par 64. He had 67 in the first round.

The 21-year-old made an eagle and six birdies to go to 13-under for the Asian Tour event, giving him a three-shot cushion over compatriot Bio Kim and Canadian Richard T. Lee, winner of this event in 2017, who both fired 66s.

Koreans Guntaek Koh (66) and Taehoon Ok (69), Australian Anthony Quayle (70), Thailand's Phachara Khongwatmai (70) and David Puig from Spain (71) – in second place until a quadruple-bogey seven on the eighth, his penultimate hole – are a further stroke back, on the Ocean Course at Club72, located near Incheon airport. PTI Cor AH AH