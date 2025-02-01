Ahlawat makes cut, lies Tied 39th after three days in in DP World Tour in Bahrain

Bahrain, Feb 1 (PTI) Indian golfer Veer Ahlawat posted a one-over 73, his first over par round of the week, to lie tied 39th after the third day of the Bahrain Championship at the Royal Golf Club here on Saturday.

Along with his earlier rounds of 70-70, Ahlawat was three-under for 54 holes on the DP World Tour event.

Ahlawat, who made his second straight cut after finishing T-27 in Ras Al Khaimah a week earlier, opened with a bogey on the first but birdied the Par-4 fifth hole for the third straight day.

However, the Indian dropped a bogey on the tenth, which was followed by a birdie on 13th and then came a dropped shot on the 15th.

Callum Taren (64-67-72), who was 13-under at the start of Round three, raced to 16-under with three birdies in first seven holes. Then he dropped three shots in next four holes on the eighth, 10th and 11th.

He managed to hold for pars over the last seven holes to lead by one and stayed at 13-under for the tournament.

Four players Pablo Larrazabal (66-68-70), Daniel Brown (68-65-71), Francesco Laporta (70-66-68) and Brandon Robinson-Thompson (61-75-68) were tied for second at 12-under. PTI Cor ATK