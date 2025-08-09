Ahlawat on tied 25th; Shubhankar misses cut at Nexo Championship

Aberdeen (Scotland), Aug 9 (PTI) Veer Ahlawat made the cut with an even par second round at the Nexo Championship on the DP World Tour here.

Ahlawat added a 72 to his first round 73 to be 1-over for two days and is Tied-25th in the tournament.

Starting from the 10th, Ahlawat's round included three birdies and three bogeys.

He birdied the 11th, but fell back with bogeys on the 13th, 17th and the second to go to. 2-over. He fought back with birdies on the sixth and the seventh to get to even par for the day.

Fellow Indian, Shubhankar Sharma (75-80) had a big struggle, especially on the second day and missed the cut. It was his tenth straight missed cut as he struggled with his form.

Meanwhile, Grant Forrest will take a one-shot lead into the weekend after setting a new course record at Trump International Golf Links.

The Scotsman posted a brilliant six under par round of 66 to break the course record and move to seven under, one ahead of Englishman Jordan Smith in second.

Forrest, who carded an opening 71, got his record round off to a perfect start with back-to-back birdies. He picked up two more gains on four and five to join Smith and overnight leader Richard Sterne at five under.

Forrest bogeyed the seventh but bounced back at the eighth to return to five under, before two more birdies coming in at the tenth and 16th saw him move to the top of the leaderboard on seven under.

Dutchman Daan Huizing posted a bogey-free round of 69 to move into fourth position, while English pair Todd Clements and Alex Fitzpatrick sit one shot further back alongside South African Justin Harding, Australia's David Micheluzzi and Finn Oliver Lindell. PTI Corr UNG