Ahlawat recovers to 1-under after fog delay at Crans Montana

Crans-Montana (Switzerland), Aug 29 (PTI) Veer Ahlawat made good use of the fog-enforced suspension of play to improve his position from 2-over to 1-under in the opening round of the Omega European Masters at Crans-sur-Sierre Golf Course in Crans Montana on the DP World Tour, here on Friday. The Indian was lying tied 51st.

Shubhankar Sharma, who could not start on the opening day, began his campaign and was 1-over through 15 and will need a strong second round to end his streak of missed cuts.

When the play was suspended on Thursday, Ahlawat had started the round and was placed at T-61 with a score of 2-over par after 12 holes. He returned in the morning and birdied three in a row from the 13th to the 15th to move under par.

Ahlawat started the day with three bogies in the first four holes before making birdie on the eighth. Ahlawat has made the cut at the last three DP World Tour events he has played.

Richard Mansell and Ivan Cantero were tied for the lead after playing rounds of 5-under 65. Mansell made five birdies and one bogey in his first round. Cantero shot four birdies, one eagle and one bogey.

Home favourite Ronan Kleu is tied for second place alongside Richard Sterne and Guido Migliozzi.

Migliozzi signed for 4-under 66 having completed the first round while Kleu and Sterne have both played through the first 13 holes. PTI COR TAP