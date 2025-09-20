Ahlawat, Sharma miss cut in France

Paris, Sep 20 (PTI) Indian golfers Veer Ahlawat and Shubhankar Sharma missed the cuts at the FedEx Open de France held at Golf de Saint-Nom-La-Bretèche here.

Ahlawat carded a second round of 2-over 73 at Golf de Saint-Nom-La-Bretèche but found himself on the wrong side of the cutline. Also missing the cut was Sharma (74-71).

After having made the cut in four consecutive events, Ahlawat missed the cut in the DP World Tour. The cut was set at even par while Ahlawat (71-73) was two over par after the second round.

Ahlawat made three bogeys, four birdies and one triple bogey in his second round. He started his round on the back nine and shot his bogeys on the seventh, 14th and 15th holes.

The birdies came on the third, fifth, sixth and eighth holes. The triple bogey was on the first hole as his second shot landed in the greenside bunker and he required multiple shots to bring it into the green.

Sharma also missed the cut this week after carding an even par 71 for his second round.

Sharma's first round of 3-over 74 proved to be his undoing.

Sharma, a two time winner on the Tour, has not made a single cut this year since the Hero Indian Open in March. This event marks his 16th consecutive week of missing the cut.

First day leader Marcus Armitage continues to hold onto the lead by two strokes after shooting a second round of 3-under 68.

Armitage began his second day on the first hole with a birdie and alternated between birdies and bogey in his first four holes. After shooting a birdie on the sixth, he kept a clean sheet for the front nine.

On the back nine, Armitage picked up birdies on the 10th and 15th holes to close the day at three under par with a total score of 10 under par.

Tied for second place were Min Woo Lee and Jeff Winther with a score of eight under par.

Lee carded a second round of 3-under 68 which included four birdies and one bogey, while Winther shot a round of 8-under 63 to come into contention.

Winther made nine birdies and one bogey during the second day.