Ahlawat shoots under par to finish Tied-25th in Scotland

Aberdeen (Scotland), Aug 11 (PTI) Veer Ahlawat shot one-under 71 in the final round of the Nexo Championship and ended with a total of 3-over for four days to finish tied 25th at Trump International Golf Links here.

Ahlawat, playing on the DP World Tour by virtue of topping the PGTI Order of Merit last year, had three birdies against two bogeys, all on the front nine. He parred all nine holes on the back nine.

It was only the third Top-25 finish for Ahlawat, who also finished T-17 at Hero Indian Open and T-13 at Austrian Alpine Open.

Scotsman Grant Forrest secured his second DP World Tour title with a comfortable four-shot victory.

Forrest carded a level par final round of 72 in tough conditions at Trump International Golf Links to finish on eight under par and triumph for the first time since the Hero Open at Fairmont St Andrews four years and two days ago.

The 32-year-old has catapulted to 28th on the Race to Dubai Rankings and into pole position on the Closing Swing Rankings with only next week's Danish Golf Championship to play.

Forrest has also secured a bonus $10,000 for his course record 66 on Friday after the Course Record Presented by Nexo prize was launched earlier this week.

Kristoffer Reitan signed for a closing 72 to finish with a total of eight under par, four ahead of Joe Dean who parred the last to claim second place as only nine players finished the tournament in red numbers.

Dean mixed three birdies and two dropped shots in his 71 to finish at four under, with Denmark's Jacob Skov Olesen, Norway's Kristoffer Reitan and Englishman John Parry one shot further back in third.

Englishman Jordan Smith finished sixth at two under, while Finland's Oliver Lindell and English pair Clements and Andy Sullivan finished seventh at one under. PTI Corr UNG