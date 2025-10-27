Ahmed shines with six-for as Bengal take slight upper hand against Gujarat

Kolkata, Oct 27 (PTI) Left-arm spinner Shahbaz Ahmed returned with impressive figures of 6 for 34 to help Bengal bundle out Gujarat for 167 and then post 170 for 6 in their second innings on the third and penultimate day of their Ranji Trophy Group C match here on Monday.

Resuming at the score of 107 for 7 in reply to Bengal's 279 all out, Gujarat were bowled out in 76.3 overs with Ahmed ruling the roost, while Mohammed Shami (3/44) scalped three wickets.

Skipper Manan Hingrajia (80 off 252 balls) top-scored for Gujarat with a patient knock but didn't get any company from the other end.

Sudip Kumar Gharami (54) and skipper Abhimanyu Easwaran (25) shared 55 runs in 14.5 overs for the opening stand in Bengal's second innings.

Besides Anustup Majumdar was batting on 44, while Ahmed made 20 as Bengal lead by 282 runs with a day's play remaining.

Left-arm orthodox bowler Siddharth Desai shone with the ball for Gujarat in the second innings with figures of 4 for 48, while left-arm medium pacer Arzan Nagwaswalla (2/58) scalped two wickets.

Uttarakhand trail Railways by 23 runs ======================= In another Group C match in Ramnagar, Uttarakhand were 310 for 5 in reply to Railways' 333 all out on the third day.

Yuvraj Chaudhary made 92, Bhupen Lalwani scored 78 and skipper Kunal Chandela 50.

For Railways, right-arm fast bowler Kunal Yadav picked up 3 wickets giving away 64 runs.

Uttarakhand now trail Railways by 23 runs with a day's play remaining.

Brief Scores: At Kolkata: Bengal 279 and 170 for 6 in 48 overs (Sudip Kumar Gharami 54; Siddharth Desai 4/48) vs Gujarat 167 all out in 76.3 overs (Manan Hingrajia 80 not out; Shahbaz Ahmed 6/34).

At Ramnagar: Railways 333 (Mohammad Saif 131, Bhargav Merai 89 not out; Mayank Mishra 6/84) vs Uttarakhand 310 for 5 in 122 overs (Yuvraj Chaudhary 92, Bhupen Lalwani 78; Kunal Yadav 3/64). PTI SSC SSC AM AM