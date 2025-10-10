Ahmedabad Defenders beat Calicut Heroes in PVL

Hyderabad, Oct 10 (PTI) Ahmedabad Defenders bounced back to get the better of defending champions Calicut Heroes in a Prime Volleyball League match here on Friday.

Battur Batsuuri was named the player of the match as the Defenders won by a margin of 12-15 15-12 15-12 16-14 against the Heroes.

In the absence of Shon T John, Batsuuri played the dominant attacking role for Ahmedabad, helping his side with a fiery display.

Ashok Bishnoi and Shameemudheen formed a two-man block line early on to counter Angamuthu's attacks. The Defenders' back line distributed their passes to tackle Calicut's offence.

Abdul Raheem began making an impact on the court for Calicut across all departments while Santhosh added attacking depth to the defending champions, putting pressure back on Ahmedabad.

Mohan Ukkrapandian was on point with his passing, playing the captain's role as Calicut edged ahead.

Nandhagopal opened up the doors for Ahmedabad to find a way back with cross-body spikes and a powerful super serve as they gained in confidence to record the victory. PTI DDV SSC SSC