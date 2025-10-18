Ahmedabad Defenders beat Mumbai Meteors in PVL

Hyderabad, Oct 18 (PTI) Nandhagopal was named the Player of the Match as Ahmedabad Defenders handed Mumbai Meteors their first loss in the Prime Volleyball League here on Saturday.

Ahmedabad Defenders went up to the second spot in the points table with a 12-15, 15-7, 15-12, 21-20 win. They have 12 points from six matches, while the Meteors slipped to third place.

Nandhagopal started strong for Ahmedabad while Muthusamy Appavu set up attacks from the middle to utilise Abhinav's strengths. The Meteors targeted small gaps in Zone 2 as Mathias Loftesnes managed to get a super serve.

Petter Ostvik blocked Angamuthu twice, but service pressure from Dhruvil Shah kept the game levelled. A risky super serve paid dividends for the Meteors, and got them a set ahead.

Battur Batsuuri started the counterattack for Ahmedabad while Angamuthu started finding his rhythm and tested Mumbai's defence. Nandhagopal earned Ahmedabad a super point, bringing the game to level pegging.

Batsuuri and Angamuthu attacked continuously to let Ahmedabad side take hold of the game.

In the fourth set, a tremendous service from Nandhagopal brought Ahmedabad back in the lead and the game ended with Angamuthu blocking Loftesnes to give Ahmedabad Defenders three vital points.