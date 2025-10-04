Ahmedabad Defenders win five-set thriller against Delhi Toofans

Hyderabad, Oct 4 (PTI) Ahmedabad Defenders came from behind to seal a thrilling 13-15, 13-15, 15-13, 15-8, 18-16 win over Delhi Toofans in the Prime Volleyball League at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium here on Saturday.

Angamuthu was named the player of the match.

It was a game of two halves, with the Toofans leading early on, only to lose momentum midway, and the Defenders claiming the win.

Delhi skipper and setter Saqlain Tariq used the middle option effectively early on. Jasim made his presence felt in the front court with his blocks, but service errors from the Toofans kept the game in balance.

Delhi's Jesus Chourio troubled the Defenders' defence with attacks from the right, and Carlos Berrios' super serve tilted the game in Delhi's favour.

Gaining in confidence, Chourio provided unpredictability with his attacks, while Anu James, too, joined in on the action.

But Shon T John's presence on court gave Ahmedabad a newfound rhythm to begin their counterattack. A risky super point paid dividends for the Defenders with Shon T's thunderous spike, and the Defenders opened up the doors for a comeback.

Bringing Abhinav on court also proved fruitful as Ahmedabad's defence improved, and the momentum shifted.

Battur Batsuri found his footing late in the game, proving his worth for Ahmedabad. Akhin posed tough questions for Delhi with consistent blocks. The game went to a photo finish, and eventually, Ahmedabad had the last laugh, winning the match 3-2 to claim two points.