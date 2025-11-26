Ahmedabad hosting CWG 2030 testament to PM Modi's vision: Shah

New Delhi, Nov 26 (PTI) Union Home Minister Amit Shah said on Wednesday that India winning the race to host the Commonwealth Games 2030 in Ahmedabad is a testament to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision for turning the country into a global hotspot for sports.

In a post on X, Shah congratulated every citizen as India won the "prestigious bid to host the 2030 Commonwealth Games in Ahmedabad".

"This is a testament to PM Shri @narendramodi Ji's vision for turning our Bharat into a global sports hotspot. Through penance spanning over a decade, Modi Ji has developed world-class sports infrastructure and uplifted our nation's potential through effective governance and seamless teamwork," he said.

Ahmedabad was formally awarded the hosting rights of the centenary edition of the Commonwealth Games during the Commonwealth Sport's general assembly in Glasgow, clearing the decks for the event's return to India after two decades.

The general assembly of 74 members put a seal of approval on India's bid, after Ahmedabad was recommended as the proposed host by the Commonwealth Sport's Executive Board last month. PTI ABS RC